Dancehall force Vybz Kartel on new album and concert dates

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to reggae icon Vybz Kartel about his new album, “Viking,” his return to the stage and getting on with life after a Jamaican court vacated a murder conviction.

April 9, 2025

