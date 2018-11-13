Transcript for 'Dancing With the Stars' semi-finals recap: A jaw-dropping double elimination

And check out more than getting started what a stunning double elimination. On dancing this. This is what's done it was stunning because whether people what else did not. OK. Are expecting things are really coming down to the wire had a next week's finals. Juan Pablo and sheriff. Cheryl. He ruled the ball room floors here. Scored a perfect thirty for their Argentine tango events were in another perfect thirty. For this one it's a judge's choice redo of theirs salsa. It's a good sign you know the time. Yeah. Last night social media starlet is ready dedicating her first dance Walt. Sooner pro partner Alan. Canada 28 out of 38 I didn't think about Pokemon their factory ethnic that this like retro evolved with you. Whatever is happening there this is a couple that's hooking up right. Married her love for him so they're hooking up. I think he's going to do it. Really not an unconventional. North there's no confirmation. Hey it's answered then got a perfect thirty for that as well. Harry Potter star Yvonne I lynch and -- delivered a mind blowing. Contemporary scoring. Perfect clarity where their second number. There redo. One fox drive. Not much. Yeah its face score until the winning seven born here Aston Martin's. South and then they got 48. Or there review of their week one. Not bad for my Bobby bones aren't as big dance the night because they're redo their week one. After some mentoring badlands of south to radio starts showdown marked improvement actually and it had distorted them with a decent when he poured. And then grocery store jello again PS grocery store. No yet contemporary it's not pretty much just standing there would Jenna doing. The work and Allen Hunt up yet again he's doing his part formally linked to an average of mentoring and Kerry and now. Quickstep preview. Thumb was good that you have but. He did also included in this one a lot of poses. I mean he's loving it still is saying I'm not saying he's not. Would recommend suit store photo shoot good dance moves now. But he got. OK so finally moment occurred the two couples given the boot were. A Lex was Pablo. You got the perfect score but she's far the weakest link. And so rotted so wrongs grocery store show they got food before rob.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.