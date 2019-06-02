Transcript for New details emerge in reported attack on 'Empire' actor

Now we're going to go to ABC's Alex Torres in Chicago with an update on Jesse solid and and the ongoing police investigation yesterday Alex he told us that police were interested in trying to find the two people that they saw on that surveillance camera. Do they have any additional information today. Well why don't we know that today authorities are now reviewing more video they're visiting more of the businesses in that area they believe some of those businesses might have high definition cameras that perhaps captured an image that could be sharper clearer as you know that one image that authorities released its kind of grainy and that you. People that we're looking at in that picture it's really hard to make them out basically looks like two silhouettes are shadows and they're hoping to find. Clearer video that might be helpful we also know that justice while it is back in the Chicago area where he is Tate being more episodes of empire. TMZ is reporting that authorities want to speak to him for another. Interview Reno in the past investigators have said talking to him about what happened more than once is something that is not unusual Sunday that they could possibly do I'm but. At this point still no arrest authorities say they do not have the alleged attack. On surveillance video that they've been able to find out about a dozen investigators working this case and they say they're still working it until they're able to. Come up with some answers here. We'll continue listening for those answers and I know that you bring it to us Alex thank you so much.

