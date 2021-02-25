Transcript for New details in Tiger Woods crash

Turn out to questions surrounding tiger was scratched some questions can be answered by the technology. In his SUV. This morning new details on what happened before and after the crash that seriously injured Tiger Woods. The LA county sheriff says woods had no recollection of the Reich when he was questioned at the hospital. And before the crash T and the reports would seemed agitated and impatient in the parking lot of his hotel. A witness telling TMZ woods SUV was blocked by another car unloading luggage. The witness added once the delay was over woods took off fast investigators say words with not under the influence a reckless driving. Art has a lot of elements into it this is purely an accident. But the investigation is far from over. Authorities indicated speed may have benefactor they expect to learn more about the vehicle prior to the crash because it's equipped with the data recorder. Similar to a black box on a plane which should reveal how fast the SUV was traveling. The focus also turning to the stretch of road where the crash happened LA county will now conduct a safety review of that road described as dangerous because of his downward curve there are not paying attention. You can see what happens so this is very important and no records showed thirteen accidents they are since last year sport with injuries. Thank god no one else was hurt and he considering he hotbed media that went to the up through the other side and they it's it's a miracle. Woods suffered significant injuries through his right leg doctors placed a metal rod in his tibia below his knee it's group in cancer tests to broken bone in his foot and ankle. The sports world now left to wonder at the golf grateful ever play again. All that really matters here right now. This is his well being. His recovery his family the golf world will rally around him the sporting world has rallied around him the world will rally around him that's how special he has. And doctors say it could be months before Tiger Woods walks again you want tributes are pouring in including this mural. At saint Andrew's golf club in Scotland reading TW thoughts and prayers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.