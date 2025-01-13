Diane Warren discusses her new documentary and losing her home to the LA wildfires

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with award-winning songwriter Diane Warren about her new documentary, “Diane Warren: Relentless,” and the impact of the Los Angeles County wildfires on her community.

January 13, 2025

