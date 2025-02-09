Dick Vitale makes triumphant return to broadcast booth

Declared cancer-free last month, legendary sports broadcaster Dick Vitale returned to ESPN on Sunday after five major surgeries, 65 radiation treatments and six months of chemotherapy.

February 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live