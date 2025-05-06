With Diddy’s jury selection underway, what to watch for during the trial

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky spoke with defense attorney Brian Buckmire about potential witnesses, evidence of “freak offs” and how the "Cassie video" will factor into the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

May 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live