Digging through 400 years of family history to understand more recent traumas

Former Wall Street Journal reporter Lee Hawkins’ memoir “I Am Nobody's Slave: How Uncovering My Family's History Set Me Free,” explores how enslavement and Jim Crow still affect his family today.

February 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live