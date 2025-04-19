Director shares excitement for new Broadway musical

Whitney White, the director The Last Five Years, joins ABC News Live to share her excitement for the broadway debut of the new musical starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren.

April 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live