Docuseries ‘Telemarketers’ dives deep into world of call centers

ABC News Linsey Davis spoke with Sam Lipman-Stern, co-director of the new docuseries “Telemarketers” about his past at a call center and discovering charity donations were going to his employers.

August 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live