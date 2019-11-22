Transcript for Dolly Parton on possibility of leaving the Opry
There. Yeah here and that's. And use news content that didn't. Twice and the black hair and am happy home to meet. Yeah. I am confident I want it I want to me. And here's Clinton Henry. You know obviously you know this being my best in my mind so.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
Dolly Parton talks about shooting the intros for her Netflix series, “Heartstrings,” and holding its premiere, at her East Tennessee theme park, Dollywood.
Now Playing: Dolly Parton on bringing ‘Heartstrings’ to Dollywood
Now Playing: {{itm.title}}
{"duration":"0:33","description":"Dolly Parton recalls when she got so busy that she thought she might have to leave the Opry.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"67229603","title":"Dolly Parton on possibility of leaving the Opry","url":"/Entertainment/video/dolly-parton-possibility-leaving-opry-67229603"}