Dolly Parton -- From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll

The Queen of Country Music speaks candidly with Robin Roberts about her life and ever-evolving career, which now includes the title of rock star, and reveals stories behind her iconic looks.

November 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live