Transcript for Behind Dolly Parton’s surprise performance of ‘Jolene’ with the Highwomen

The Newport folk festival is a place where radical reinvented. Things have happened throughout history it's the place where people go to pay. Very loud cultural states and I know that Dolly. Very much sort of took that legacy and one out didn't this summer when he I would meant. Countries that now that the group called the highway. Where did before you know artists that are super successful. But they've come together to make the current mayor in more. Randy Carlyle Amanda Scheyer Natalie. So massive artists themselves on matters that make it through but what about strong women in a great song. Movie plus zero. Yeah hey well let me before in the form. Payment. Yeah and this sort of play I had to start fans. Thank you just can't stop staring at. She sounds amazing. And if you just like standing there and they're now after banks since if if if the Sony I still don't believe in. Here filling. On the tunnel the next senate sergeant Atlantic Sears. It's an and they had was the eagle has landed. I've played with a lot of people in. And there isn't complete difference between her and anybody else they finally she got on stage and idle anyway. Positions. We things. Automatically. Commanded that the audience was the whole place. Dropped after fans aren't saying. And watch every move reaction. What matters as a complete. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.