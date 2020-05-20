Transcript for Could drive-in concerts become the new normal?

We are all very anxious to see what life looked like after the pandemic the Danish singer Mac and pulling your may be one step ahead of the rest of us is come up with the idea. To host his very own dry in concerts take a look. Even the Mets ten excuse me he. And a big C yeah. You say you know. Do you. Ranging. Sun day. Changes. How cool is that and we are lucky enough to have mad player with us now from Denmark mad. This is a brilliant idea how did you come up with it. Thank you should yellow I was in the middle of the European tour when kronor crisis could dissolve and I was asked to turn around tour bus can go back to Denmark and obviously was a big shock. When I return my eight. Our good friends parents died the same day and you know everything was despite so depressing. And I was really depressed too you know I had forty festivals this summer coming up and diamond he had to try to find a way to. You know got through this so I'd put down a list of things that you could potentially do and doubt. And you know I decided to try and turn this whole thing and some sort of an adventure. Are cool. So I started streaming. Concerts from my house. Then college you know and the final date of my art or regional tour. I decided to to lay in an empty every in Copenhagen and stream it from there are. And then next that was based DC well what can I do this summer you know you know I live agreed to play music and thank concert so. Gotten I just she thought about the driving an idea and I talked with a bunch of friends are all this who normally arranges big events and and they were up to the idea India had a blast actually putting this whole thing together. Yeah I love it and we need music now more than ever before so this is so exciting and you had. Quite the turnout for your first drive in concert he had 500 vehicles there but telling what it was like to perform for people in their cars. Well I mean it was pretty awkward to begin with you know normally I mean I'm standing in front of it. A big stage today because you're like second drive and not a starting Blackstone private tour today and yes he concedes a big stage for a one. Person gives a lot of play solo. I remember that when I answered the stage and I said like hello to everybody. You know people were honking their horns and you know. Using their onscreen wife presented through two got to communicate and that was obviously. Very different from men. From our regular concerts and I asked the concert went on I started in Lansing gruesome crime trends was you know issued a big screen so. Everybody in the parking lot could attack and to settle on terms and us. And actress started. Communicating directly with the Karzai would find it a car and they would on the big screen. And we were started coming on the station I would ask that might what do you do sure live thing you were trumped all call your article price it's. And jobs and ended ended up being like Barry and submit a special experience because control. Telling stories about their lives and honestly you know. There was like 500 cars. And I expected to play in front of an ocean of cars but again at a concert it felt much more light I was playing to. Four people arms aren't Margaret if you ought to meet Mike small rooms at. Of people it's beautiful animal windshield wipers instead of cigarette lighters you know we just be created ahead. Can we re create. They accused Seoul much and yell at you mention people will let everyone know again you have another driving concert tonight. So wishing you the very best in that mad slayer thank you for keeping the music alive. It's orange.

