-
Now Playing: Rebirth of drive-in movie theaters
-
Now Playing: Rita Ora discusses her new song and COVID-19 relief fund
-
Now Playing: Nick Cannon explains why giving a virtual commencement speech felt ‘awkward’
-
Now Playing: Not even Snoop Dogg can resist 'Let It Go' from Disney's Frozen
-
Now Playing: Broadway dancer shows off his dance moves in quarantine
-
Now Playing: How to upgrade your work-from-home office
-
Now Playing: Ne-Yo performs ‘Because of You’ on ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears sits on top of Rolling Stone’s ‘100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time’
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Sam Smith on their 28th birthday
-
Now Playing: Tika Sumpter on ‘Mixed-ish,’ her new lifestyle brand Sugaberry
-
Now Playing: Brad Pitt congratulates Missouri State’s Class of 2020
-
Now Playing: Hayley Hasselhoff’s waist-up fashions
-
Now Playing: Andy Grammer performs ‘I Am Yours’ for newlywed couple’s 1st dance
-
Now Playing: Mindy Kaling tapped to write screenplay for 'Legally Blonde 3'
-
Now Playing: Janelle Monae talks season 2 of ‘Homecoming’
-
Now Playing: Basketball legend Magic Johnson pledges $100M to help minority businesses
-
Now Playing: 'Leave It to Beaver' star Ken Osmond dies at 76
-
Now Playing: Here are all the celebs and public figures who’ve tested positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: RIP to the celebs and public figures who’ve passed away from COVID-19 complications