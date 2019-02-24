Transcript for A look at the early careers of the best actor nominees

Let's turn to some talented actors, the best actor category. They all boast talent and some early roles they probably wish they could forget. We found them. Take a look. I can handle the more mundane jobs, overseeing military, foreign policy. That's sounds good. Christian bale transforms to Dick Cheney. A 12-year-old was on the wrong side of politics playing Lexie the doomed star of czar Nicholas. Papa's coming home. Amy Irving starred as Anastacia and recommended bale to her husband Steven Spielberg. Go! His break out performance generated Oscar buzz for the teen. As he told "Good morning America" he was a regular kid. They don't treat me like a film star. Why you breaking my balls? Because you can do better. Viggo Mortensen played a stoned theater in the ABC after school special "High school he also had a bit part in "Witness." No chitchat with Harrison Ford, but he does smile at him. Willem Dafoe's resume boasts over 100 films. His first screen credit was "The loveless" in 1981. Susan sarandon shared the screen with him in 1983. His one line -- Hey, lady, how about it? What's the lyric? Rami Malek plays the lead singer of queen. Turns out Malek had some previous royal experience in "Night at the museum." I'm the fourth king of the fourth king ruler of the land of my father's. Malek's earliest role is on the "Gilmore girls." Any suggestions? And a psychopath on "Medium" in 2005. They said it hurts you fat, bald bastard. Come here. His most bizarre role may be a quirky butler in "The Swede blood of Jesus." I don't like to raise my voice. You must have red wine at this precise moment! Yes. For Bradley cooper it's like he was born a star. From his very first TV role in 1999 as a bad boy on "Sex in the city" he cleans up pretty nice on "Law and order." His first movie role, Ben the optimistic drama counselor in "Wet hot American summer." If you can't carry a tune, don't come in and waste our time. Just four years later he crashed into Vince Vaughan in his 2005 break out hit "Wedding crashers." Big tree fall hard. Cooper had some laughs working with an experimental comedy troop in 2002. His devilish charm shines through in this off beat video. That's the woman I love, Mr. -- Bill. You know, bale is famous for

