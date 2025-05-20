Elizabeth Banks: “always ask for what you want”

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with actress Elizabeth Banks about stepping into a more sinister role in her newest “whodunnit” murder series “The Better Sister,” and her honorary degree from UPenn.

May 20, 2025

