And we begin with what has been the strangest year in movie history what were we wondered if we'd even have the Oscars for the producers is that the tagline for tonight is bring your movie love. So how do you do that if you're wearing a mask in the standing six feet apart. Sings her love most about this line. This. There's no final goodbye this is sale I'll see you don't room. After a year that felt like the longest lonely is broad dimension to pool Hollywood shuttle down the whole slate of studio movies. Delaying stands alone at home watching their favorite. On the small screen. Now the 93 Oscars another production working to get on the scare despite a pandemic and to honor spectacular work. From a rising star it's. Paying. I said what are you doing an extraordinary debut while portraying music icon Billy Holliday. I think that was the hardest thing to overcome for me it was that self doubt. The last performance of a legend gone far to zoos. They argue about me a flat out can do about that you don't be afraid films amplifying demands for justice from a half century ago. That's how he's don't have successfully led 52 years later we it took about these words words that speak at this moment. Cannot be signed. And being denied right now you are Catherine Johnson movie lines but do you represent a blue. I can't see it at Michigan have to fox. Career structured by corruption I think we've seen in movies need. She she teaches people and catastrophe. Can't hear you don't stand a chance. We need for systemic change and cut well I think I. It's about the conversations you when where you know amongst friends in the conversation you have when you're home. And lines captured in crisis transition from beginning. Pretty important. Yeah. To lose out. UC. I'm he. This year's Oscar nominations under films and performances so good they want. Believe are being heard they surmounted a time that seemed to define the very idea of movie go. The Oscars amended Beers. Eligibility rules and standards and allowing those indeed you and stream forms because there were no movie theaters were okay and so instead of putting soul on ice and a door feel classes. Yeah. Sorry. It opened in living rooms everywhere. And Christopher Hill wins IMAX intended Tenet came to a flat screen near you you want to crash a plane. And often the gas comes to drastic. They're all nominated in part of that historic year nine of the twenty acting nominations going to performers of color. And for the first time in the best director category two women promising young woman's emerald Goodell and you'll wetlands Luigi. Glitzy people who'll move a lot what they're really change things. A sense of self. They're trying to discover they are willing to be mobbed and I think that's me. And now an Academy Awards ceremony unlike any other. How often will we see nominees and presenters wearing masks fall will say is masks are going to play very important role there if she. Gotta figure out a way to entertain. This is our chance to do something completely different. It's going to be a very emotional experience to be able to gather safely again the show envisioned as a movie set of its own. Downtown LA historic Union Station with a rigorous safety precautions allowing nominees to come together. Person to celebrate the culmination. And perhaps the doobie. Ian we are here she is celebrating. That. Light at the end of the tunnel and he beat the drum loudly for getting back in the movie. They're gathering reflecting the hope that will all soon together out of our homes and inside a movie theater once again. The last to be moved to begin the memories that will treasure. Power looks and. We candies to stay with remembered. And the movies conquer wrong now joining me now is a little bit wagged Meister variety senior correspondent great to have you with us. And over the dolby theater where some of the elements of tonight's show will be staged we've got Clayton Davis film awards editor variety great to have you both. Elizabeth let's begin with you though billion dollar question. Will people go back to movie theaters after this is over or is streaming the way of the future what are you said. It truly is being billion dollar question this has been a year of such lots for so many industries certainly the entertainment industry. The good news Chris I'm predicting that people are going to be going back to feeders. I think everybody is really ready to get back act they want live events involve an isolated they're ready to beat there'd be in the scene but. I don't think that means that streaming is dying away at all streaming already was very much on the rise before the camp panic. Now of course it's been because we are all been home opener pouches. Really consuming this contact but I think this is proven is that they're so much contact and that people do want to watch it's I think we'll all be. Watching movies on our couch and and theaters and I think the proof is here because. Less than a month ago the latest thought Godzilla film came out and it is nearing 400 million dollars. At the worldwide box office that's legitimate turned the box office not even just a win for the canned. And speaking of watching things on couches Clayton what do you think we're some of the key factors which led the academy to ensure. That we would have alive in person Oscars this year. Well for souls great to see you guys and by the role wearing clothes finally because we've all been home free here. I'm here in the great hall were all the best picture. Not winners of all time all 93 all 92 years prior are listed here. And has been one of my dreams is to make it through the Academy Awards 36 years. But they're over there at Union Station early on they knew they had to make the call so whether whether or not to hold the ceremony are not am glad to be did. Art cinema movies these saved us in this year of the pandemic that has been so hard on everyone but we are all finding connections through. The the things we're watching on television and the things we're watching our streaming platforms. We're able to find that little bit of connection in a year that's been you know quite typical so I'm just glad to be ended up moving forward. And now we have the stranger cinema to celebrate.

