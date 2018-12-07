Transcript for Emmy Awards 2018: 'Game of Thrones' and 'Westworld' lead nominations

Would be 22. Emmy nods game of drones received this year. The HBO series has a grand total of 129. And seven season. It will compete for best drama series alongside the Americans the crown the hand maid's tale stranger things this is asked and west world. The comedy with most nominations is the effects series Atlanta with sixteen. Last year's winner beat was not eligible this year oh. Also nominated Barry black gish Curb Your Enthusiasm. Glow the marvelous mrs. nasal Silicon Valley and unbreakable came in Schmidt. Black is stars Anthony Anderson Traci Ellis Ross. Each your nominations in the comedy lead actor. And actors category Anderson is nominated alongside Ted Danson for the good place Larry David Curb Your Enthusiasm. Donald Glover for Atlanta bill hater Berry and William H. Macy shameless. The comedy lead actors category also includes Pamela Avalon better things Rachel Brosnahan the marvelous mrs. may easel. Allison Janney mom Lisa ray in secure and Lily Tomlin Grayson Frankie. For best actress in a drama Sandra Oh makes history as the first Asian American woman to be nominated in the lead categories. For her role in BBC America's killing EU. Also in the race Claire for the crown Tutsi animus Lani orphaned black Elisabeth Moss the handmade stale Carrie Russell for the Americans. And Evan Rachel Wood west world. These six actors competing for best actor in a drama Jason Bateman ozark sterling K brown this is us Ed Harris west world Matthew Reese the Americans. My lament Emilia this is us and Jeffrey Wright's west world.

