It’s the end of an ‘Eras’ for Taylor Swift

Pop princess Taylor Swift is set to end her successful multi-country “Eras” tour that kicked off March 2023. The tour earned more than $1 billion worldwide and will conclude Dec. 8 in Vancouver.

December 7, 2024

