Eugenio Derbez talks celebrating Mexican culture in final season of ‘Acapulco’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis sits down with Eugenio Derbez to discuss playing character Maximo and executive producing four seasons of the Apple+ show “Acapulco”.

July 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live