Exploring centuries-old Kabuki theater in Japan and their booming Kawaii culture 

ABC News’ Juju Chang alongside Broadway’s Don Darryl dives into the culture of Japan with a rare glimpse inside the world-renowned Kabuki theater, Kabukiza.

May 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live