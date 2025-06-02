Fashion icon Prabal Gurung defies convention in new memoir 'Walk Like a Girl'

ABC News’ Juju Chang speaks with fashion designer Prabal Gurung to discuss his powerful memoir, “Walk Like a Girl” -- chronicling his journey from childhood in Kathmandu to the catwalks of NYC.

June 2, 2025

