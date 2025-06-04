Former ‘Real Housewives’ husband Tom Girardi sentenced to 7 years in prison

ABC News contributor Rocsi Diaz recaps the week’s buzziest stories in entertainment and pop culture.

June 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live