Transcript for Frank Sinatra items up for auction

Furlough green if you own items that once belonged to old blue live the furnishings from. Frank Sinatra's chairman's suite at the former gold market casino in Atlantic City. Up for auction all of the items are purchased by accidents auction the lot includes a piano. Art work even Sinatra's toilets. Look addicts but it's Marmol and has a gold seat it's and see it all goes on sale on Sunday he'd like to omits.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.