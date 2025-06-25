Frankie Grande talks debut album ‘Hotel Rock Bottom’

ABC News' Linsey Davis sits down with Broadway star and artist Frankie Grande to share how he’s channeling his emotions through his new debut dance album, “Hotel Rock Bottom.”

June 25, 2025

