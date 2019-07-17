Transcript for 'Game of Thrones' breaks 25-year Emmy record

The Emmy nominations are and in the final season edema rolls broke the record with a long list of not. Fact the show's leading ladies you've done four of six nominations in the supporting actress category but they are not the only ones. Making history this year's Emmys. Game of drones is on fire burning up the competition with a record. 32 Emmy nominations for its groundbreaking final season these are the nominees for outstanding drama series the 71 Emmy award nominations are out with dish your show featuring the widest array of first time nominees since 2011. Including Mandy Moore -- this is us. Hugh Grant for a very English scandal. Amy Adams for sharp objects and a nod to the Peabody award winning drama hold you up to the main street and other highlights include Saturday night life becoming the most Emmy nominated show of all time. With the nomination for outstanding variety sketch series and HBO's setting a network record with its. 137. Pounds thanks in part to V. The final season is back in the running this year. We're okay. Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Who won six best actress Emmys in a row for V. Sansa set the all time record for acting wins male or female this year. But one veteran Norman earlier becomes the oldest Emmy nominee ever at 96. For ABC's live in front of a studio audience. Yeah I. Also on the home team for ABC Anthony Anderson received a nomination for lead actor in black gish proud of view and your new summer job. As a Twitter under. This and Viola Davis getting her fourth lead actress nomination for her role. And how to get away with murder couldn't move could you because. Posting the news on end sir Graham adding. That she's very grateful. And of course season six of how to get away with murder kicks off. September 26 right attorney Beth final. I was a gala draws thirty do you nominations the most for any program and a single C than beating out 25 years standing record. By the NYPD detective Andy Sipowicz and Bobby Simone do you know what show about why. I don't know down. Grant program PD blue. YP PD blue.

