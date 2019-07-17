-
Now Playing: 'Game of Thrones' breaks 25-year Emmy record
-
Now Playing: 'Modern Family' star announces her engagement
-
Now Playing: Disney's 'The Lion King'
-
Now Playing: 'Game of Thrones' ends series run with record 32 Emmy nominations
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelorette' breakdown: Luke P. gets cancelled
-
Now Playing: Joel McHale dishes on the difficulties of being a dog dad
-
Now Playing: 'Real Housewives of NY' on truffle gate, Luann's sobriety and more
-
Now Playing: Keke gets real about Area 51
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel set to release children's book
-
Now Playing: Morgxn performs 'A New Way' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'The Strongest Man in History' stars fold a pan on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Beyonce opens up about her special connection to 'The Lion King'
-
Now Playing: Actor and singer Austin Butler tapped to play Elvis Presley in new biopic
-
Now Playing: Will 'Game of Thrones' sweep the Emmy nominations?
-
Now Playing: 'Lion King' star Donald Glover shares his personal 'Circle of Life' moment
-
Now Playing: 'Lion King' fans from all over the world perform 'Hakuna Matata'
-
Now Playing: Original 'The Lion King' actress opens up about hit musical today, 22 years after debut
-
Now Playing: 'The Lion King's' hyenas discuss perfecting their characters' cackle
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' week 9 recap
-
Now Playing: Chainsaw artist Stacy Poitras carves seven deadly sins as an act of protest