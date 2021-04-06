Transcript for ‘That Gay Doctor’ encourages pride in the workplace on TikTok

Welcome back it is time for feel Good Friday when we bring you a little good news heading into the weekend and today we're celebrating pride month but the Chicago based doctor and tick tack star. Who's using his platform to increase LG BTQ plus visibility out work. Doctor John also known as that gay doctor has more than 520000. Followers on ticked. Where he's encouraging people to be out and proud in the workplace take a look. And the military. Let's check out your letters. Yeah how healthy. Not so much. Just because. You guys they just don't. How healthy your problems. And doctor John is on live let us now to tell us more about this well on the having pride. I'd be trying so how does hold things start what drove you to start making these videos. Philly honestly kinda started by accident. And I just. Downloaded it can't get an entrenched and made a video kind NN joke which dire. And my second line just god like. Millions of views and I get kind of plan would and people loved the being myself and being a doctor and I just cannot. Blew up last of that. What was your reaction when you started seeing those numbers tick up on how many people were viewing these videos. I couldn't believe yeah I really liked it but something that I did not plan. Amendments data and thank I don't know likewise people are due to bad. Daiei live without manage really big companies and start to bond to be. And I know most of your videos and are kind of fun and lighthearted way you notice away from tackling. Serious issues you we have quick clip I want to play. Imagine that there is equality are characteristic about yourself that you cannot change the historically people were treated very negatively about. And so other people who possess that quality they couldn't work second jobs they were and abuse choose as they had mental illness. Cast away from society and their family members and so if you have that quality but he's still able to be successful in your career marriage and other aspects of life. Do you think that's something to be proud of that and celebrated. He can give hope to others who have this quality that they can overcome these Beers and life can. So reactions have you gotten from people not only from. The fun and dancing kind of videos but also these other videos where you kind of sit down you and you're you're trying to put a message out there. I mean again make Tribune mount quickly you have a large person media narrow it can MPB people coming in cork went negativity. And but I try not you. Yet but look don't get me down and I try to even as an opportunity to educate people like video that you just showed. The point especially in my mind is by. A lot of people say things like why there are no straight. Amended really because they don't under the right things. Preventing myself that compassionate caring and try and hurt him that I can relate to people and explain things of that nature. I hope the message. Breach in column a local there. And you said that there are many people who are out in their personal lives for them to go back into the closet in the workplace. In order to be professional why do you think it's so important that people. Be out and proud as you say not only at home but also work. Because I mean that this is part of your identity you know I do you understand that it may not be safe for everybody to be out in the workplace and so that such an important thing after beat or. And being Al. But Cormier. It's a big remember you know and are being album to be my authentic south in the workplace. Would be a huge negative George in my life and I think that really any. Increase in my ability to communicate with my coworkers education and act. I had nothing to hide and that I really am just being. Now are ordered and so what are you hoping that people take away from watching your videos not just people who are in the LG BTQ plus community that. As you said it people who maybe aren't exposed to people from the LG BT chest. Plus community or think they aren't. And have questions then and then want to know more. Yeah and that kind of a big goal of that I think that. I'm a lot of times people have. Misconceptions about the Greek communities. Because they don't personally know anybody in the community and they'll Canadian agency Indians he's at times the normal related blog guy and they can change their perspective on that and I hope that and with Asia. I felt so we want people to not be scared to go in the dock there and cannot be nervous about it are likely be there may be eyed when they go to the doctor. I know a lot of queer people avoid going to the doctor got their dig a judge and I really would like to do away with because I want it but the commanding. Government doctor John it's so great to have you thanks so much for being here. Thank you doubting me he's been a pleasure having pride do and for more feel Good Friday stories you can go to Good Morning America dot com.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.