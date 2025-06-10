George Takei gets candid about coming out in new memoir

The “Star Trek” actor, author and activist tells his own coming out story in “It Rhymes with Takei.”

June 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live