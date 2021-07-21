Transcript for Giannis Antetokounmpo talks after the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA Finals win

Milwaukee Bucks are celebrating this morning after taking home their first NBA championship in fifty years. Yeah honest and it combo put up fifty points in game six to cap off his MVP performance. ABC's will read caught up with the so called great freak after the big win take a look. Downers July 6. Teens 20s14 years we did. I'll never leave the team and the city of Milwaukee so we build the team to a championship level team seven years later did you ever waver and Natalie know. I got to actually be living ninety believing that platoon you lose yet. Go to them says in the city of Milwaukee myself but I mean you can do this and then and sent his you say we didn't know what. Played two pretty consuming consuming who said the president pressed to have. Accomplice who comes 99 Nan did it without the support of the city. I react when it doesn't give you kidding aside for the time doesn't it does do walk outside city menacing gave. That was amazing and welcome news for you would meet we can't stop them that if you. To get embedded and do it again have you seen the images. Some what was going on outside and in the end no let me show you this and it's like unbelievable I was when I wasn't watching you. I was what I was look at this. This is from the top of the year united. Visas and Cindy's more than between those who is 65065000. People who want to. Use your time this whole. There's this whole series manual on another level fifteen points in the clinching game and a fifty year drought. What does that feel like explained to a mere human what that feels like. I wasn't now was even big enough votes. Points I was just didn't about a queens game like padding on the globe that he needs no Suharto that I live my family. You know and now the do not get it done skating for the big city of Milwaukee in front of our fans and now we decided it was it's not a time. And while however that mindset that was able to accomplish what I'm comes on the court so. You're like no who goes on the court and say I'm most of 59 tonight. Maybe someone that anybody PDQ you know but the mud. I think it was a sad time a team until May be today you know his time and time sadness and the might have mrs. suddenly decide. You know give carbonneau night. You growing up in Greece. Had to hustle you have to grind for everything in your life it's a long way from. Pulled in the two biggest trophies in your sport your hand as a champion. How far along how far away does that part of the journey. Feel now. He has he has united food and just like yesterday eight years ago. I know it and had his goes you know I'll comment. Good to continue to move on get on its mill from. You know on I was I was getting me and I'm relegating the amount combined paid 500 euros a month. And that Continental's 400. Heroes like like Lewis avenue and fled like old that old those those struggles man. Pulled everything you had to went through was seen my mama my dad's the main line. And I've been around this thankfully this that made the YM today that made me. Thank you diesel installed when they got out one and so bad night I went to help my family come out of thus that I will. I was able to dale in mind does have a better life than. When I did. You know I was able to him on the Verizon private school I was one in 97 minute like I was looking David sticky day and now when it many times for the city of Milwaukee. For myself also. And like if you put your mind. It was suddenly reminding you ABD wake up dusted for seizing up by the minute how can I achieve his goal every day. That's not done in the eight years and you can achieve incredible things just to be a typical needed. Too weak jobs but like those those. This that was you know that we've been through the challenging. That mainland today's fighting hadn't looked through that the wounded ten. A wound that makes it sweeter I would think Timmy. Police in. I pay like tonight he's been missed out by the bug me I don't know he knew their time before that. Like this is great he nom I'm happy that enabled who made the moment enjoy the moment family and anybody collect com what do you think thinking about. What do we do it again because they've been a champion dean. King playing these stages did you know and now I'm diving to the moment but like. I want to do you not only did again. That you have a chance next year. I don't know if given the decision but. I know that I want I want to claim that has them. Now why I want to be a part of that I want I want to. We Luzon given that the Muslim Indiana that that the vitamin you know Dan Quayle who vitamins funds about it anticipate today's. What does it feel like when the clock hit zero the confetti comes down this place is going nods. You know that you've just accomplished. Something. Unprecedented almost unimaginable to win the weighty you did. What goes through your mind and your heart in that moment. Let's do you concede thank. Our I was just thing about. Housing implement them. You know I was to give up my family like how how much they want to do what I wanted to do what we had to move through known for us to be these cruises in the the it easy night he's not the sum but is that we'll mud pit as have to go through you know and he was it was an amazing feeling. Still you don't understand in cereal but given now. Still out like he's Israel will be known Budd Lake. Scene they conceded people kidding me like this day means at this seconds left to go. Tonight and he was just one name me Chad Hugo we have a community meets and sheep you know 868. It's amazing that one now in the Big Ten. Your champion here is son your brother. Your father. What was it like sharing this moment with your son to me. It's amazing. It's amazing. He doesn't know if he's so young repeated he's listening to be paid for. Nine never give up. No matter what he did not demean them out of what they obstacle is that many give up and now was out of the government might mess on because I want him to see that. He's that it was always playing like no matter if you make its veto at will if you don't whatever it is going to be he can't claim he never give up you know soap. It's dates to how much time and time now and it was a next time you're gonna sleep. I'm tired of endlessly did not inclusive and that was given night guys have to v.s come out and endlessly. Okay I'm tired you're not going out to celebrate in the Muslim and they the most beloved man indeed in the entire state. Level in this city and you're gonna I don't know with the dead. Got a state called its fleet. And I'm glad they give everything I give him to get him my leg. Kurtz. Ten. And I dismissed one serving. Since Harding and celebrate what's the plan. I think I'm I take my son to these men he's me. He's been land this eight years ago this. This is you this in New York we'll tell you like a little kid. This is outside of where are Good Morning America studios are. You see that kid. And then you look yourself in the mirror now holding those trophies. Focusing your mind. Can stop. I can stop light. My cap to keep working because that's even a dead. People media being so big game. She's fast decisions and keep what you no matter what that that means NBC that it. You know a Disney this document imagine what is gonna be eight years from now. I've got to keep what you that kids are kids up and what is next for you what's your ceiling you're here you're rewriting what is possible in basketball I hope I helped. But immediately we deeply the president on the big games. But I hope I can now I can win something that and that's something. I think right now and that I can make my. Home country proud. Well read thanks for that interview.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.