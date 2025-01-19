'God Bless the USA' singer set to perform at Trump's inauguration

Singer Lee Greenwood joins ABC News Live to discuss President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

January 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live