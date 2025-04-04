Grace VanderWaal’s resilience shines through dark moments on new album “Childstar”
ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos spoke with artist Grace VanderWaal about her new album “Childstar”, that delves into the sometimes painful journey of growing up in the spotlight as she reclaims her power.
April 4, 2025
