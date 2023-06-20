How hip-hop's relationship with mental health has evolved

Coi Leray, Joey Bada$$, Styles P, Master P and Charlamagne discuss how hip-hop has was an outlet to cope with stress, trauma and PTSD long before mental health was cool to talk about.

June 20, 2023

