History-making 2025 Emmy nominations

"Severance" leads the drama category with 27 nominations and "Adolescence" star Owen Cooper makes history as the youngest nominee in the limited series supporting actor category.

July 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live