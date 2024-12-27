Hollywood star Alessandro Nivola’s busy year on the big screen

ABC News’ Juju Chang speaks to actor Alessandro Nivola about his roles in “The Brutalist” and “Kraven the Hunter” -- both in theaters now.

December 27, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live