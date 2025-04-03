Indie band flipturn reflects on young adulthood in new album, ‘Burnout Days’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with flipturn band members Dillon Basse and Madeline Jarman about their album “Burnout Days" and their evolution from garage practices in high school to headlining tours.

April 3, 2025

