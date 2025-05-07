Indonesian rapper Rich Brian finds his US fanbase

ABC News’ Morgan Norwood spoke to Indonesian rapper Rich Brian about teaching himself English at age 11 and handling most of the performances himself on his new album “Where Is My Head?”

May 7, 2025

