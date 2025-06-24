Iranians don’t need ‘white savior’ to decide their future, author says

Sahar Delijani, author of “Children of the Jacaranda Tree,” was born in Iran’s notorious Evin Prison where her parents were detained for opposing the Islamic regime in the 1980s.

June 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live