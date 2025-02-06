Irv Gotti, music producer and founder of hip-hop label Murder Inc., dies at 54

Def Jam Recordings, the parent label of Murder Inc., confirmed Gotti's death in a post on Instagram Wednesday night.

February 6, 2025

