The defendants allege Franco was looking to “create a pipeline of young women who were subjected to his personal and professional sexual exploitation in the name of education.”
Actor James Franco is being accused of sexual harassment in a new lawsuit filed by two former acting students. The actresses claim Franco and his production company subjected them to sexual exploitation during film shoots and auditions. And they say they were promised movie roles that never materialized. Franco's lawyer calls the lawsuit ill informed.

