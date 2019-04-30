Transcript for James Holzhauer wins 18th Jeopardy game by $18

Well jeopardy James is streak in nearly came to a stunning and I know how much of benefits I really am James holds power was riding high on That '70s Show winning streak entering Monday's show. But a college sports information director nearly knocked him off its pedestal poles power and Adam. Who have been there that's there right there Levitt think the let others like eleven but about a living with the other guy and he you've got a job on the voice. Not yet to me that I thought that lived in pregnant with 110. It's very came down to those super final jeopardy the defending champ won by just eighteen dollars at its eighteen dollars. Its final total of 54000 dollars was. Well under his average of 75000. Dollars per win that was no clothes. Adam living can go back to the voice yeah. How hard to Maroon 5. Wherever he's going sexiest man alive Tatis. You meth labs would put the real I think like the camera aboard days you're too we're not here so I'm. When I was a bit about how accurately shady you hold our smile OK now what for what. Speaking it's not allowed out nowadays shady I look James I love the smiles. I'm not picking on you I am a big fan I'm rooting for you eighteen dollars that you're just giving up Michelle man yeah really are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.