'Jane' testifies on 'hotel nights' with Sean Combs: 'Lonely and sad'

With "Jane" on the witness stand for her first full day of testimony, the court heard an audio recording of a “hotel night” with a male prostitute she previously identified as Don.

June 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live