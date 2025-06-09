'Jane' testifies more about 'hotel nights' in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial

Combs' ex-girlfriend, testifying under the pseudonym “Jane,” previously testified that "hotel night" was the phrase that she and Combs used to refer to their sexual encounters involving other men.

June 9, 2025

