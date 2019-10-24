J. Lo, A-Rod donate year’s worth of food to elementary students

A teacher at Jacksboro Elementary School posted to Facebook earlier this month a story about a student at her school who did not have enough to eat and Lopez saw the story.
0:43 | 10/24/19

New at noon celebrity power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are promoting their newest business venture while giving to needy children at the same time. After an elementary school teacher in Tennessee shared an emotional post on FaceBook about some students going hungry. Yeah. And yeah. And. I'm learning. You know I'm Conley and end a cool name and I worry that changed lining that you know. I ask Ray-J lo says giving to the students was her favorite moment of the month.

