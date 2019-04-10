-
Now Playing: Authorities taking precautions before release of new ‘Joker’ movie
-
Now Playing: Joaquin Phoenix on the making of 'Joker'
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish shares sneak peek of ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’
-
Now Playing: Start your weekend off right with 2 hours of 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Will Smith talks about his new film, ‘Gemini Man’
-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber drops new song with country music stars Dan + Shay
-
Now Playing: New toys and collectibles for Frozen Fan Fest and Triple Force Friday
-
Now Playing: Nik Wallenda to do last high-wire act with his mom
-
Now Playing: J.Lo's iconic career: Jenny from the Block to Super Bowl headliner
-
Now Playing: Robert De Niro accused of 'abusive' behavior
-
Now Playing: This 7-year-old rap sensation has nearly 1 million views on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg: How to entertain like an EGOT winner
-
Now Playing: The SSK Wheel of Ew! Tarantulas, worms and hot dog water.
-
Now Playing: Exclusive premiere of Clint Eastwood’s new film, ‘Richard Jewell’
-
Now Playing: Dwayne Johnson sends birthday wish to 100-year-old fan
-
Now Playing: Runaway June performs ‘We Were Rich’
-
Now Playing: Natalie Portman’s mom recognizes Jon Hamm, but not from the movies
-
Now Playing: Steven Spielberg shares behind the scenes footage of ‘West Side Story’ remake
-
Now Playing: R. Kelly denied bond
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Beyonce's father, Mathew Knowles, opens up about breast cancer