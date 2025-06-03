‘John Proctor Is the Villain’ flips script on literary classic

ABC News’ Will Ganss sits down with Kimberly Belflower and Danya Taymor, the writer and director of the most Tony Award-nominated play of the 2025 Broadway season.

June 3, 2025

