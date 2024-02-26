Journalist Natasha S. Alford 'was looking for purpose' in book 'American Negra'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with journalist and media executive Natasha S. Alford on "American Negra," which explores the intersectionality of race and culture as an Afro-Latina woman.

February 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live