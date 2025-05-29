Joy Woods talks about her Tony nod for the revival of ‘Gypsy’ on Broadway

Broadway's Joy Woods spoke with ABC News’ Linsey Davis about the reimagining of “Gypsy” with Black leads, starring opposite theater legend Audra McDonald and how her own family has inspired her.

May 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live