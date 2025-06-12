Judge declares mistrial on rape count in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial

The judge declared a mistrial on the third-degree rape count in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial on Thursday, after the jury foreman refused to return to deliberate.

June 12, 2025

