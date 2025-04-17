Judy Bloom's 'Forever' transforms into new Netflix show

Lovie Simone, the star of Netflix's "Forever," sits down with ABC News' Stephanie Ramos. They discuss the contemporary experience of teens and the importance of a new twist to the classic book.

April 17, 2025

