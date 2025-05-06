Jury expected to be seated Wednesday in trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

After a slow start in the second day of jury selection in Sean Combs' racketeering and sex trafficking trial, lawyers signaled the jury could be seated Wednesday.

May 6, 2025

